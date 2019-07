OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland firefighters rescued a four-legged friend that fell down a drainage pipe. But it wasn't a dog that disappeared into the abyss.It was a goat - and a working goat, at that!The goat fell into the 40-foot-deep pipe near the Leonard Canyon Regional Open Space Preserve. The goat was one of many that had been brought in to clear vegetation to reduce wildfire risk.Fire crews worked for more than two hours to free the goat.