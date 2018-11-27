PETS & ANIMALS

Police officer rescues chicken from fire

Police officer rescues chicken from fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 27, 2018.

A police officer who saved a chicken from becoming a roaster is taking a ribbing from his fellow officers.

Body cam video released by the Ossining, New York, police shows the officer responding to a shed fire on Saturday. He removed some propane tanks when he discovered the chicken. The bird clucks as the officer carries the bird to safety. He told the owner, "I got your chicken."

The police department wrote on Facebook, "Somewhere around the first day of field training some salty cop usually hits you with, 'Kid, you wouldn't believe what goes on around here if I told you.'"

The department says if you ever wanted to get a hard time from your co-workers, "be a hero...to a chicken."

