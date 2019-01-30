Law enforcement is always here to help - even for wild animals!Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office came to the rescue for a lost elephant seal.In a video shared on social media, deputies are seen herding a local elephant seal that traveled far inland back toward the ocean.The team had to get a bit creative, but eventually they were able to help the elephant seal find its way home.In a message on Facebook the sheriff's office said, "You never know what your day will look like when you put on your uniform."