Valley Oak SPCA offering 'drive-in' services for pets

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, Valley Oak SPCA's clinic is continuing to provide services for our furry friends.Walk-in services, including vaccinations, are now being offered in a drive-in format.Owners check in at the door, go back to their cars, wait for a call, and then staff will take their animals inside for services.Valley Oak SPCA says they will continue doing this during their normal business hours."It makes them feel safer and we've had a great response," Valley Oak SPCA Clinic Manager Marie Alfano said. "People are still coming, they're calling, asking if they can still come."Valley Oak SPCA has also created a drive-up adoption and foster service at their adoption center on Camp Drive.They're calling on the community to foster and adopt right now, so they can clear kennel space at their center for animals coming from municipal shelters.https://www.facebook.com/ValleyOakSPCA/?epa=SEARCH_BOX