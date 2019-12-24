Pets & Animals

Valley pooches compete in Ugly Sweater Dog Party

Some pets and their humans went out to Todd Beamer Dog Park on Saturday morning for the first Ugly Sweater Dog Party.

The event is put on by The Poop Fairies, a pet waste removal service that awarded the top three dogs with the ugliest sweaters.

The big winner this year was Paisley!

Her sweater was full of holiday spirit with ribbons, ornaments, bows, and dog biscuits.

For her efforts, Paisley won bragging rights as well as $100 of credit towards The Fairies' waste removal service and a doggie stocking to hang by the tree.
