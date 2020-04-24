Pets & Animals

Watch dolphins glow as they glide through bioluminescent waves in California

NEWPORT BEACH, California -- A group of glowing dolphins was captured on video lighting up the waters of Newport Beach.

Patrick Coyne captured the footage of the pod of dolphins in the bioluminescent waves and the video was also uploaded by Newport Coastal Adventure to its Facebook page. The company said its captain took Coyne out to look for dolphins Wednesday and encountered the amazing interaction with the glowing dolphins just after sunset.

The neon blue appearance of the water is usually caused by algae in the water.

Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures.

Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.

Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in spectacular sighting in Newport Beach
EMBED More News Videos

A local photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescence waves light up the ocean.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniawild animalsanimalcaught on videooceansu.s. & worlddolphincaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Central California coronavirus cases
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
More COVID-19 testing resources heading to Valley
Show More
Dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Sanger home
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Deputies bring food to farmworkers whose lunches were stolen
Woman hit, killed by car in central Fresno while crossing street
More TOP STORIES News