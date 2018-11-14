CAMP FIRE

PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage

EMBED </>More Videos

The utility giant says if its if equipment is found responsible for starting the CampFire, the cost of the damage would exceed its insurance coverage. (AP Photo/John Locher)

by ABC7News.com staff
PARADISE, Calif. --
There are new developments involving the deadly Camp Fire burning in Butte County and PG&E.

The utility giant says if its equipment is found responsible for starting the Camp Fire, the cost of the damage would exceed its insurance coverage.

RELATED: PG&E emailed woman about problems with transmission lines 1 day before Camp Fire started

Southern California Edison reported a "disturbance" at one of their substations, two minutes before Cal Fire says the Woolsey Fire started nearby.

Fifteen minutes before the deadly Camp Fire started in Butte County, PG&E detected a transmission line outage near the fire's origin.

RELATED: Bay Area lawmaker suggests breaking up PG&E after Camp Fire
RELATED: Camp Fire victims sue PG&E for causing massive blaze

Here's what PG&E wrote in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday:

"While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the Utility's equipment is determined to be the cause, the Utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage that would be expected to have a material impact on PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows."

To read PG&E's filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
PG&EinsuranceCamp Firewildfiredeadly fireCalifornia - Northern
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
Camp Fire victims sue PG&E for causing massive blaze
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Dutch Bros. stores collecting donations for wildfire victims, will match up to $150,000
The deadliest wildfires in California history
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Critical California midterm race decided, some races still too close to call
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Two suspicious fires break out blocks from each other in Madera
Sierra Fire: Rialto blaze jumps to more than 140 acres
Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District
Members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent to Camp Fire to help
Kerman family that moved to Paradise looking to rebuild after Camp Fire
Show More
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
JUUL to suspend flavored e-cigarettes to stop teen use
Visalia woman arrested after smuggling illegal drugs into detention facility
Man arrested for elder abuse, lewd acts and sexual assault in Tulare County
More News