State regulators are now investigating two major California utilities, PG&E and Southern California Edison, for their possible roles in the Camp and Woolsey Fires.The causes of the fires burning in California are under investigation. But, Southern California Edison reported a "disturbance" at one of their substations, two minutes before Cal Fire says the Woolsey Fire started nearby.And 15 minutes before the deadly Camp Fire started in Butte County, PG&E detected a transmission line outage near the fire's origin.State Senator Jerry Hill has been a critic of PG&E ever since the 2010 San Bruno explosion in his district."They have positioned it that they are too big to fail, I frankly think they're too big to succeed, that's why we need to take a closer look at PG&E," said Hill who is traveling and spoke to ABC7 via Facetime Monday.Hill says he's looking into legislation that would break up PG&E, one of largest utilities in the United States."You could take away their license to do business in California as a monopoly. You could then open it up for a competition.""Its possible that PG&E will try to raise rates," said Mindy Spatt who works for TURN, The Utility Reform Network, a nonprofit that advocates for low utility rates. Investigations are ongoing, but even faced with the possibility of responsibility for last year's North Bay fires and billions in damages, PG&E was talking bankruptcy."I think we can expect that PG&E will once again be saying we can't afford this. Well, customers can't afford it either," said Spatt.In a statement, PG&E says they gave the California Public Utilities Commission an Incident Report and will cooperate with any investigations.In a separate statement, PG&E says in part that they did not cut power to Butte County last week because, "the forecasted conditions didn't meet the criteria to initiate a Public Safety Power Shutoff." But on October 14th, PG&E cut power to parts of the North Bay amid red flag conditions to prevent a fire. And last week in Butte County, the Sacramento Weather Service says there was a red flag warning for the Sacramento Valley, which includes Butte County, starting on Tuesday, which was two days before the Camp Fire started.