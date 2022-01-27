PG&E

Here's why your PG&E bill may be higher this winter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If your PG&E bills have been higher this winter, you're not alone.

The utility company said gas supply costs are up 90% compared to last year.

Officials say prices aren't just high in California. In Europe, gas prices are up 400% compared to last winter.

Experts say gas production and demand dropped at the start of the pandemic.

But as the economy recovers, gas production has struggled to match demand.

PG&E officials say there are several ways you can save on your bill, starting with cutting back on power and gas use at home.

"How much you use is going to determine what your costs are, and typically a degree on your thermostat will translate into a 2% savings," said PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles.

PG&E recommends checking your account online to make sure you're using the right payment rate for your home.

You can also find information about payment plans to meet your budget and programs to reduce your bills depending on your income level.

