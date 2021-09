MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 2,000 PG&E customers lost power Monday morning in Madera County.The outage was reported at 8:45 am and was affecting people near Oakhurst, Ahwahnee and other rural communities in the area.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the area to lose power. The utility company's website said crews were working to repair the outage.PG&E said crews expected to have power restored by 6 pm.For more information on this outage, click here.