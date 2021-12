FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands are without power across Central California on Tuesday as a storm pushes rain and wind through the region.More than 2,800 PG&E customers have lost power, the utility company said.The largest outage was affecting 1,400 PG&E customers in Lemoore. Power went out around 7:30 am. It wasn't immediately clear when electricity would be restored.Meanwhile, 312 customers lost power in Merced, including the Merced Mall, early Tuesday morning.The company says these outages were weather-related. PG&E crews are working to make repairs and restore power.For more information on these outages, click here