PG&E preparing for possible power outages amid extreme heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Triple-digit temperatures and power outages can be a dangerous combination.

That's why PG &E has now activated its local emergency operation center in southeast Fresno as Central California braces for several days of excessive heat.

PG &E has tracked weather events since 1970. Central Valley Region Vice President Josh Simes says since then, the utility has only seen severe conditions, like the ones we are about to experience, 18 other times.

"We ask our PG &E customers, our hometowns, to be prepared for heat outages that could happen," he said. "We ask them to check on their family members, those that are most vulnerable and ensure that they're OK during the heat event."

The utility has notified about 12,000 customers that it may need to proactively turn off their power due to a combination of heat and wind, which raises the risk of fires.

Those public safety power shutoffs are planned in 10 Northern California counties, including Yolo, Colusa and Shasta.

The list does not include any Central California counties as of Tuesday.

Simes says there may be unplanned outages as energy use stays high around the clock, putting extra stress on transformers and other equipment.

He's encouraging everyone to be prepared.

"Whether it's having a battery-operated cell phone, having their cell phones completely charged up," he said. "We understand that there could be opportunities for them to visit a cooling center that is local in the city, so having the address and understanding where those centers are. Also just knowing that the outage could remain for several hours."

Simes encourages people to make sure they have access to their PG &E account.

You'll be able to sign up for alerts and see if there's a power outage in your area.

