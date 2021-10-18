PG&E

New PG&E rate varies based on time of customers' energy usage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of PG&E customers in Central California will soon not only pay for energy based on how much they use, but also what time of the day they use it.

The utility company will soon be sending out notices to more than 74,000 customers in the region as they are automatically transitioned to a "time-of-use" rate.

Under the time-of-use rate, customers will pay more for their energy between 4 pm and 9 pm every day.

PG&E officials say it's part of a statewide energy policy to shift California toward cleaner energy resources.

In the Central Valley, there are 45,579 customers in Fresno County, 9,009 in Madera County, 9,516 in Merced County, 3,579 in Mariposa County, 2,684 in Kings County and 1,597 in Tulare County who will be put on this new rate system starting in February 2022.

Those customers will receive notices in the mail this month if they wish to move to a different rate plan.

Any PG&E customers who are shifted to the new time-of-use rate, and don't change to a different rate plan, will have bill protection for the first year.

This means if residents find their rate is higher than their current rate plan, PG&E will credit the difference during the first 12 months as they adjust.

For more information on the time-of-use rate, click here.

