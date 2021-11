EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

A preliminary magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there's a tsunami threat for both the Philippines and Indonesia. Hazardous waves are possible within about 180 miles of the epicenter, officials said.The quake hit east of Pondaguitan at a depth of about 40 miles. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.The National Weather Service said that no tsunami danger is expected for the U.S. West Coast.