organ donations

Incredible gift: How a Valley man's sacrifice saved the life of his coworker

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two longtime coworkers who share a job title now share a more special bond.

Phillip Sonoqui of Visalia says he's the healthiest he's ever been thanks to Mark Morris, who gave him his kidney.

Both the men work at Southern California Edison as district managers at separate offices, but they've known each other for decades.

Last year, Sonoqui says his health declined fast and he was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure.

"About a year ago I was put on dialysis. It's a way to keep you alive, but you're not really living," says Sonoqui.

Thinking of Sonoqui's 9-year-old daughter, Morris says he didn't hesitate to help.

He was tested and later determined to be a match.

In June, Morris became a living donor to Phillip at UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco.

"I have more energy, more vitality in life. It's a great feeling," says Sonoqui.

Morris doesn't consider himself a hero, but the Sonoqui family can't thank him enough.

Phillip's oldest daughter wrote Morris this letter, thanking him for the gift of life and for giving her father more time with her 9-year-old sister.

"I want to be here for her graduation and hopefully longer than that - her wedding and stuff. I'm forever grateful," says Sonoqui.

Sonoqui and Morris have since recovered and are returning to their job.

Sonoqui hopes to now take his 9-year-old daughter to Walt Disney World when the pandemic winds down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliahealthorgan donationssocietykidney transplantedison
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ORGAN DONATIONS
Fresno man's life saved by stranger, nephew through 'living donor exchange'
Man donates kidney to his wife after weeks of COVID-19 delays
Coach surprised with kidney donor match during basketball game
Last hurdle of infertility: Woman shares experience as one of first uterine transplants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body discovered in Fresno County field, authorities investigating as homicide
Local leaders say they're pleased after Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as VP
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shoots at woman, then kidnaps her at gunpoint in Los Banos
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Long list of felony charges filed against former manager of Tulare hospital
Driver who killed 8-year-old issues tearful apology, baseball helps family honor boy
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in central Fresno
Local doctor: Initial scare of COVID-19 has worn off in Central Valley
South Valley woman who set roommate on fire 9 years ago denied parole
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Merced Co. approves plan for spending $28.9 million in COVID relief funds
More TOP STORIES News