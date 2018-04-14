SCAM

Phone scam warning from Fresno County Sheriff's Office

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be aware of a new phone scam that has been circulating.

The sheriff's department has received reports from residents saying they received a phone call from a man who identifies himself as Lt. Ron Hayes with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The caller claims to have a business matter that needs to be taken care of and directs the person to call them back at (559) 500-1980. Once the number is dialed, the caller reaches a generic recording that directs them to press zero so they can speak with a representative.

People are prompted to leave a message with their personal information for a callback.

It is important to understand that this phone line is not associated with the real Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

If you receive one of these calls, do not call the number back and do not leave any of your personal information.



Please document any information, such as the caller's name or phone number and report it to the law enforcement

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office accommodates online reporting for this type of matter.

Please visit the Fresno County Sheriff's Office website and click on "Report a Crime" located at the top of the page.

You should select "Harassing Phone Call" to make your report.

You may also make a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno county sheriff departmentscamfresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCAM
Valley seniors get help to beat scammers through workshop
3 arrested for funeral fund scam that included photos of boy
Warning about recent phone scams
Fake check scam on the rise and targeting young people
SCAM ALERT: Authorities warning Tulare County residents about phone scam
More scam
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News