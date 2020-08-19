Pilot of helicopter that crashed near Coalinga airport dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The pilot of the helicopter involved in firefighting operations has died after it crashed near the New Coalinga Municipal Airport, sparking a new brush fire.The identity of the pilot has not been released. Authorities say he was the only person aboard the helicopterAuthorities with the FAA say the crash happened around 10 am Wednesday and crashed 11 miles south of the airport.The Hills Fire has been burning in the area since Saturday. It is currently 1,500 acres and 35% contained.The wind is also posing a challenge as its reached up to 26 miles per hour gusts of up to 35.