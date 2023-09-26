Detectives believe feud, gang ties involved in Pine Flat Lake shooting

The search continues for the suspect after a shooting at Pine Flat Lake on Sunday night.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for the suspect after a shooting at Pine Flat Lake on Sunday night.

Detectives said they believe the shooter and victim knew one another long before the shots were fired.

Sunshine spilled across Pine Flat Lake Monday morning as people fishing and boating enjoyed the warm temperatures and quiet surroundings.

The investigation the night before seemed like a distant memory.

"Just a bunch of people fishing, boating, having a good time. You know," said Fresno local Tommy Viengsay.

Viengsay often visits Pine Flat Lake. The shooting is unwelcome news.

"I know everyone wants to come out here and enjoy the weather," said Viengsay. "So, I definitely think there shouldn't be any shootings, really, or any crime out here. You know, it's a peaceful place for families to enjoy."

Less than 24 hours before, crime tape blocked off the lake, starting near Trimmer Springs and Sunnyslope Roads.

"The victim was with some other friends," said Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "They were on their motorcycles up in that area. One of them broke down, and it was while one of them was trying to fix it. This person drove by, and it appears that the suspect and the victim knew each other. They have a long feud that's been going on."

Detectives believe that the feud stems from gang connections. That type of crime isn't something deputies often see at the lake.

"It appears that there may be on one side or the other that lives up in that area," said Botti. "So it could have been mere coincidence that one was passing through and saw the other. It just goes to show that gang violence has no boundaries."

Though concerning, the one crime won't stop Viengsay and his friends from visiting the lake.

"It's like shocking still, that could happen, but I still say this is a safe place," said Viengsay.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives are still searching for the suspect.

The sheriff's office is not releasing either of their identities at this time.

