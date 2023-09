FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies are currently investigating in the area of Trimmer Springs and Sunnyslope Roads.

Deputies did not share the man's condition but did say he was rushed into surgery.

No one has been arrested and no suspect information was given.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

