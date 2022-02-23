Pines Resort in Bass Lake named winner of 2022 Poppy Awards

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Pines Resort has been named the 2022 Poppy Awards winner for the Best Content Marketing in California.The legendary get-away along Bass Lake is gaining statewide attention, with an award honoring hard work put in during the pandemic.The resort provided its award-winning video detailing how it took on the challenges facing the tourism industry since 2020.Like many hotels, they were forced to pivot services.That included adding COVID-friendly live-streamed concerts, drive-thru events, collaborations with local businesses for giveaways, and selling meals for pick up and delivery.This award recognized those efforts.A panel of tourism experts helped choose the winner.