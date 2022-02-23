award

Pines Resort in Bass Lake named winner of 2022 Poppy Awards

EMBED <>More Videos

Pines Resort in Bass Lake named winner of 2022 Poppy Awards

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Pines Resort has been named the 2022 Poppy Awards winner for the Best Content Marketing in California.

The legendary get-away along Bass Lake is gaining statewide attention, with an award honoring hard work put in during the pandemic.

The resort provided its award-winning video detailing how it took on the challenges facing the tourism industry since 2020.

Like many hotels, they were forced to pivot services.

That included adding COVID-friendly live-streamed concerts, drive-thru events, collaborations with local businesses for giveaways, and selling meals for pick up and delivery.

This award recognized those efforts.

A panel of tourism experts helped choose the winner.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelbass laketravelhotelbusinessaward
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AWARD
LIST: All 93 movies that won Oscars for best picture
Iconic biopic 'Selena' added to National Film Registry
Former ABC30 anchor honored by Fresno State's media department
Dinuba teacher wins $2K in national educator contest
TOP STORIES
I-5 at Grapevine open in both directions, CHP escorting traffic
CUSD to discuss district's COVID-19 protocols at meeting
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Lawsuit against Fresno police aims to change treatment of unhoused
Anti-unemployment fraud measures in CA face scrutiny
Valley family welcomes baby on 2-22-22 at 2:22 am
CA bill would require schools to have COVID-19 testing plans
Show More
Mountain businesses thrilled to see snow, increased tourism
1 suffers burns in Atwater building fire
Many Valley couples tie the knot on 2-22-22
Police searching for girl last seen leaving Farmersville home
DC braces for potential trucker protest
More TOP STORIES News