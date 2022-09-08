Dreams come true for young actor in new Disney+ movie 'Pinocchio'

In the latest take on the classic story "Pinocchio," we see Tom Hanks as Geppetto, we hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, and as the voice of the title role - young actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Or as Hanks called him on the set, "Ben-occhio."

Ainsworth is thrilled to help bring to life a new take on the familiar story.

"I think it is faithful to the 1940s edition but it also has, like, some new things, exciting things and some new, maybe new songs, maybe some new characters," said Ainsworth. "I don't want to spoil anything but I'm telling you there are some cool new features."

This "Pinocchio" is directed by Robert Zemeckis, the Oscar-winning director of "Forrest Gump." His young star spent time in a recording booth, but he also got to be on the set, calling his experience "the best of both worlds." And it offered the 13-year-old a chance to learn a lot about moviemaking.

"Oh yeah, especially from Robert Zemeckis," said Ainsworth. "Like, stuff like how CGI and live action, visual effects and special effects all coincide and come together for this. It was kind of cool to learn this kind of stuff."

Ainsworth is pleased to see "Pinocchio" debut on Disney+ on Sept. 8, which is Disney+ Day.

"I think it's so cool to be part of it," said Ainsworth. "It's great that it's on Disney+ because I feel like more families will get to see it around the world and people who aren't ready to go back to the cinema can still watch it with their families and it's very accessible."

