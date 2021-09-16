11th annual Pint for a Pass Blood Drive kicks off

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can help save a life with a simple blood donation and enjoy some fair food for free.The Big Fresno Fair and the Central California Blood Center launched the 11th annual Pint for a Pass Blood Drive on Wednesday."As you can imagine, this is an extremely popular promotion," says Ersilia Lacaze, Director of Marketing for the Central California Blood Center. "People love the fair. This is a chance for them to do something for their community while also getting something in return."The new promotion comes at a time when there is a desperate need for blood and plasma in the Valley.All donors who come out by October 16 will receive a buy one, get one free admission voucher redeemable for next month's Big Fresno Fair.Plus, those who donate will automatically be entered to win concert and horse racing tickets.Those who stopped by on Wednesday even got to enjoy some kettle corn, just to get them in the spirit of all those delicious calories.Blood donations take less than one hour to complete.