Pismo's restaurant temporarily closed after 2 small kitchen fires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pismo's Coastal Grill in northwest Fresno is temporarily closed after two kitchen fires broke out on Sunday.

Earlier in the afternoon, crews were called out to the restaurant off Nees and Blackstone Avenues for a small kitchen fire they quickly put out.

Firefighters were called again around 11:30 pm after employees saw smoke smoldering between the kitchen walls while they were closing up.

Fire crews returned to put out the smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"We're trying to figure out how it got between the walls. If you see the structure of the walls and how the kitchen is designed, it's confusing a bit to see how it could've actually made its way back there," said Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dandridge.

No one was hurt.

The restaurant owner will now meet with the county health department to determine when the business can reopen.
