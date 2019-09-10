'PJ Masks Live!' coming to the Save Mart Center

You can catch Catboy, Owltte, and Gekko on December 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Save Mart Center.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Attention parents!

The hit live musical production 'PJ Masks Live!' is coming to Fresno.

'PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!' is based on the top-rated animated series on Disney Junior which features pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 and 10:00 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $29.50 and you can purchase them online or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
