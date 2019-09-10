FRESNO, Calif. -- Attention parents!
The hit live musical production 'PJ Masks Live!' is coming to Fresno.
You can catch Catboy, Owltte, and Gekko on December 21 at 2:00 p.m. at the Save Mart Center.
'PJ Masks Live: Save The Day!' is based on the top-rated animated series on Disney Junior which features pre-school superheroes and familiar songs from the show.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 and 10:00 a.m.
Ticket prices start at $29.50 and you can purchase them online or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
'PJ Masks Live!' coming to the Save Mart Center
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News