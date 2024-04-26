Merced County received $20 million from the state to help Planada residents impacted by the devastating flooding in 2023.

Deadline extended for Planada residents to apply for flood relief

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Planada residents who haven't yet applied for flood relief money now have more time.

The deadline for assistance has been extended to May 1.

Merced County received $20 million from the state to help Planada residents impacted by the devastating flooding in 2023.

Along with money for home repairs and business assistance, food loss has now been added to the list.

If you've already applied for the funding, you can still add food loss to your application.

If you're a new applicant, you can visit the community center or apply online at planada-20-M-dot-com.