Plane crashes into traffic westbound of Herndon, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A plane crash in northwest Fresno Saturday morning has shut down the westbound lanes on Herndon Ave., but nobody suffered significant injuries.

The Fresno Police Department says the pilot reported he was having engine trouble shortly after taking off.

He turned back around towards Sierra Sky Park, but police say the pilot landed with the wind and it increased the plane's speed, pushing the plane off the runway and through a fence into westbound traffic of Herndon.

Police say nobody was injured. The pilot was alone on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be doing an investigation on the crash.
