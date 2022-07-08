Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows moment plane makes emergency landing in North Carolina

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. -- An incredible video showed a small plane landing on a highway in western North Carolina Sunday morning.

The video was taken from inside the plane.

According to the Swain County Sherriff's Office, the single engine plane made an emergency landing on Highway 19 at around noon on July 3.

Vincent Fraser, the pilot, said he was flying with his father when the engine started to fail.

Fraser says he looked for the best place to land and decided the highway was the safest spot, dodging traffic and powerlines to make a successful emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncamazing videoemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to fire
Fire damages central Fresno liquor store, officials suspect arson
Man accused in string of highway shootings arrested by CHP Officers
Robbery at 7-Eleven being investigated by Merced Police
Robbery in Richgrove being investigated by Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office
Police investigating burglary at southeast Fresno business
Fresno Unified teacher arrested again for alleged child sex crimes
Show More
Tulare police officer allegedly found drunk and asleep in patrol car
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
Hundreds speak against Measure C ahead of Fresno County council vote
Woman arrested in connection to murder outside Fresno shopping center
Crews battle two fires in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News