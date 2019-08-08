Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a scary moment for a driver after a big rig lost some of its cargo on Highway 41 in Madera County Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers say the truck was carrying a load of plywood when a couple of sheets flew out from the back of the vehicle.

One of the sheets pierced through the front windshield of a gray Toyota Corolla, damaging to the car.

Officials say the driver managed to pull over to the shoulder of the road. No injuries were reported.
