State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to hold hearing on school police reforms

FRESNO, Calif. -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will host a hearing today regarding school police reforms."Task Force on Safe Schools Hearing" will include researchers, police organizations, and legislators discussing the impacts of school police programs on school campuses and strategies for school safety.Last week, the California Department of Education announced it will "accelerate research" into the potential harms caused by police intervention in schoolsThurmond said the Department of Education is working to re-imagine student support and discipline. Some options include reducing or eliminating police presence on campus and adding more mental health counseling services."We may still have to have police on some campuses to protect our students from very severe threats," Thurmond added, citing bomb threats or the threat of other violent crime.The department is also offering implicit bias training to all of its staff and will soon roll out the training to all 10,000 schools, Thurmond said.