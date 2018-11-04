SHOOTING

Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno

The teen tells police he was walking in the area just before 9 p.m. when he was shot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 19-year-old is in the hospital tonight being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police received a shot spotter call at an apartment complex on Willow and Lane Avenues in Southeast Fresno.

Officers say the victim is not sharing many details with investigators.

They believe this shooting may be gang-related and they do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

The teen is expected to survive his injuries.
