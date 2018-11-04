Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A 19-year-old is in the hospital tonight being treated for a gunshot wound.
Police received a shot spotter call at an apartment complex on Willow and Lane Avenues in Southeast Fresno.
The teen tells police he was walking in the area just before 9 p.m. when he was shot.
Officers say the victim is not sharing many details with investigators.
They believe this shooting may be gang-related and they do not have any suspects in custody at this time.
The teen is expected to survive his injuries.