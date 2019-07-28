Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police caught three juveniles burglarizing and vandalizing an elementary school in Visalia Saturday morning.Officers responded to Royal Oaks Elementary School around 8 a.m., where they found multiple classrooms had been damaged.Officials say the suspects, a 13-year-old and two 12-year-olds, were former students of the school, and responsible for another vandalism that occurred on July 24th.Police say they recovered $3,000 worth of stolen property from the suspects and reported over $5,000 in damages to the classrooms.The teen was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall. The other two suspects were cited and released to their parents due to their age, officials say.