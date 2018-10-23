Police looking for armed robbery suspect in West Central Fresno

Fresno Police officers are looking for a man who robbed a West Central Fresno Walgreens.Police say the man walked into the Walgreens at Clinton and Brawley around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.They say the suspect showed two clerks a gun and demanded money. After taking cash, he then ran out of the store.Witnesses say the suspect looked like he was in his early 20's or late teens wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark-colored beanie, and black & white Nikes.If you have any information about this incident call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.