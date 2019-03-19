Police looking for suspects who shot at car in Southwest Fresno

Witnesses say the shots came from inside a gray two-door car and struck another car with three people inside.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are working to track down the suspects who fired several gunshots in one Southwest Fresno neighborhood.

Police received a shotspotter call of eight rounds fired just before midnight Monday in the area of Clara and Belgravia.

No one was hurt, but one person suffered a cut to the head from glass when the back window was shot.

Police say the victims didn't provide many details.

Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting should contact Fresno Police.
