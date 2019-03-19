Police looking for suspects who shot at car in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are working to track down the suspects who fired several gunshots in one Southwest Fresno neighborhood.Police received a shotspotter call of eight rounds fired just before midnight Monday in the area of Clara and Belgravia.Witnesses say the shots came from inside a gray two-door car and struck another car with three people inside.No one was hurt, but one person suffered a cut to the head from glass when the back window was shot.Police say the victims didn't provide many details.Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting should contact Fresno Police.