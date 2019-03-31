shooting

Police: Man shot outside his home in Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in front of his home in Selma.

It happened on Dennis Drive at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers say the suspect pulled up to the home and honked. After a brief conversation, the suspect shot the victim in the torso and fled the scene.

The suspect was driving a small dark compact car -- possibly a Honda Accord -- and last seen driving east on Dennis Drive, police say.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he is awaiting surgery.

At this time the motive behind the shooting is unclear. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department.
