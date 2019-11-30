Police rescue man from burning Visalia home

Visalia police officers rescued a man from a burning home just north of downtown Saturday morning.Firefighters say the two-alarm fire destroyed a house near Sweet and Jacob, near Houston Elementary School.Two people lived in the home and one of them was still inside when the fire started a little after 6 a.m., so police officers went in and removed him, according to Visalia firefighters.The flames caused about $265,000 in damage and although nobody suffered serious injuries, both people who lived there will have to find new homes.The Red Cross will help them with temporary housing and food.