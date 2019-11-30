Police rescue man from burning Visalia home

By
Visalia police officers rescued a man from a burning home just north of downtown Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the two-alarm fire destroyed a house near Sweet and Jacob, near Houston Elementary School.

Two people lived in the home and one of them was still inside when the fire started a little after 6 a.m., so police officers went in and removed him, according to Visalia firefighters.

The flames caused about $265,000 in damage and although nobody suffered serious injuries, both people who lived there will have to find new homes.

The Red Cross will help them with temporary housing and food.
Report a correction or typo
