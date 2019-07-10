Police search for 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a group of teenagers damaging a Walgreens pharmacy on July 4.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the store on the 1800 block of South Street.

Police said approximately 60 young men and women ran into the Walgreens, knocked items from shelves, and then stole merchandise.

The video, released Tuesday, shows some members of the group throwing items at store employees. Police said the employees suffered injuries.

"Oh my goodness!" said neighbor Lauren Felderman.

"I think the neighbors are pretty scared, they're concerned. They would like to see the area get safer, not more dangerous," added Felderman.

Captain Sekou Kinebrew of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters after the incident that a cashier attempted to intervene and he was hit in a head with a glass bottle.

"Between the things that they stole and the property damaged inside, it's between $6,000 and $7,000 in damage," said Captain Kinebrew.

Before reaching the 1800 block of South Street, teens could be seen on surveillance video stopping traffic, crowding and running along the street.

City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson represents the area.

"I think it was totally unacceptable behavior. I think the young people who are involved and everything that took place inside the store should be held accountable. Most importantly, their parents should be held accountable," said Johnson.

EMBED More News Videos

Teens take over South Street, looting Walgreens Pharmacy. Watch Maggie Kent's report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 5, 2019.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsrobberyvandalismflash mob
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News