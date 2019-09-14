Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors

Zacharias Georgalis

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- An Uber driver is accused of repeatedly locking the doors to his vehicle while his passengers attempted to exit, authorities in Pennsylvania say.

West Chester police charged 33-year-old Zacharias Georgalis of Upper Darby, Delaware County with two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Two women flagged down an officer at around 2:45 a.m. Friday, officials say. The women told the officer their Uber driver deviated from the travel route and locked the doors as they attempted to free themselves from the vehicle.

Georgalis was taken into custody and remanded to the Chester County Prison on $20,000 bail.
