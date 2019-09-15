assault

Police: Visalia man arrested for striking victim with baseball bat

Michael Aguilar, 47, was found nearby Oval Park with the bat in his possession. (Visalia Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police arrested a man who assaulted another person with a baseball bat at a park Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to Oval Park just before 4 p.m.

Michael Aguilar, 47, was found nearby with the bat in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police say the victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.
