Police: Visalia man arrested for striking victim with baseball bat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police arrested a man who assaulted another person with a baseball bat at a park Saturday afternoon.Officers responded to Oval Park just before 4 p.m.Michael Aguilar, 47, was found nearby with the bat in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.Police say the victim was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.