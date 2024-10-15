State law on banning books would invalidate Fresno Co. ordinance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The state legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom are going after local governments, like Fresno County, for trying to prevent books with LGBTQ+ content from being displayed in the children's section of libraries.

Last November, the Board of Supervisors narrowly passed the "Parents Matter Act" which would create a review committee involving parents and guardians to determine which books should be allowed the children's section.

"In my mind, it's a strike against what we're trying to do in Fresno County to protect the parents and let the decisions be made by the parents in our county libraries," said Fresno County supervisor Steve Brandau.

Brandau sponsored the ordinance and feels the state is now overstepping.

LGBTQ+ advocates opposed the ordinance and are once again calling for Fresno County to stand down.

"It was pretty discouraging. It passed despite an overwhelming opposition to it," said Tracy Bohren of LGBT Clovis.

AB 1825, also known as the California Freedom to Read Act, requires public libraries to establish clear policies for choosing books but prohibits banning or restricting access to material that deals with sexuality or background.

"They equate being LGBTQ with sexualization, and we're just families. Just like their family, we're families. Our representation is important also," said Bohren.

Now, the county can either fall in line with the state or sue, which could be costly.

"I am open if there's a pathway to victory. I'm not going to be wasting taxpayer money chasing a windmill. If there's a path to victory, I need to hear about that, and I think we're going to hear about that at our next board meeting," said Brandau.

The Freedom to Read Act takes effect on January 1, 2026.

