2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 3: Water infrastructure an watershed conservation bonds

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 3.

PROPOSITION 3:

Authorizes bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Initiative statute

SUMMARY:

A YES vote authorizes the State to issue $8.877 Billion in general obligation bonds for water infrastructure, groundwater supplies and storage, surface water storage, and dam repairs. It also includes money for watershed and fishery improvements along with habitat protection and restoration.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Backers of Proposition 3 obtained enough signatures of registered California voters to place it on the ballot.

MAJOR BACKERS:

U.S. Reps. Jim Costa (D-Fresno) & John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove). Ducks Unlimited, California Waterfowl Association, American Pistachio Growers, California Fresh Fruit Association.

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

No committees have been formed to oppose the proposition, but the Central Solano Citizen/Taxpayer Group has written the official argument against the proposition. The San Diego Union-Tribune points out that California voters are being asked to pass a water bond for the third time in just four years. The U-T's editorial board sees it as "throwing money at a problem."

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

State would pay off the bonds over 40 years. Total cost of the measure is $17.3 Billion when factoring financing, or a cost of $433 Million per year.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.

