2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about them.

PROPOSITION 1:

Authorizes bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 2:

Authorizes bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 3:

Authorizes bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 4:

Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 5:

Changes requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 6:

Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 7:

Conforms California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 8:

Regulates amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 9:

On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court. It would have divided California into three separate states.

PROPOSITION 10:

Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 11:

Requires private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here.

PROPOSITION 12:

Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here.
