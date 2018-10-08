2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
PROPOSITION 1:
Authorizes bonds to fund specified housing assistance programs. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 2:
Authorizes bonds to fund existing housing program for individuals with mental illness. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 3:
Authorizes bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 4:
Authorizes bonds funding construction at hospitals providing children's health care. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 5:
Changes requirements for certain property owners to transfer their property tax base to replacement property. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 6:
Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 7:
Conforms California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 8:
Regulates amounts outpatient kidney dialysis clinics charge for dialysis treatment. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 9:
On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court. It would have divided California into three separate states.
PROPOSITION 10:
Expands local governments' authority to enact rent control on residential property. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 11:
Requires private-sector emergency ambulance employees to remain on-call during work breaks. Get full details on this proposition here.
PROPOSITION 12:
Establishes new standards for confinement of specified farm animals; bans sale of noncomplying products. Get full details on this proposition here.
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsvote 2018
politicselectionelection 20182018-electionelectionsvote 2018