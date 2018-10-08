VOTE 2018

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 6: Gasoline tax repeal

In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 6.

<-- BACK to all propositions

PROPOSITION 6:

Eliminates certain road repair and transportation funding. Requires certain fuel taxes and vehicle fees be approved by the electorate. Initiative constitutional amendment.

SUMMARY:

A "YES" vote would repeal 2017 increases to fuel taxes and vehicle fees, including the Road Repair and Accountability Act. It would also require voter approval for California lawmakers to impose increase, or extend fuel taxes or vehicle fees in the future.

Currently, raising fuel taxes and vehicle fees requires a 2/3 vote of both the State Assembly and Senate. Gasoline taxes increased by .12 per gallon in January 2018.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

The backers of Proposition 6 collected enough signatures of registered California voters to qualify it as a ballot measure.

MAJOR BACKERS:

California Republican Party, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield, Majority Leader), Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox (R)*

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

Gov. Jerry Brown (D), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Democratic Party, California Chamber of Commerce, Rebuild California Committee, Members' Vote of the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California*

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

Passage of Proposition 6 would reduce California's tax revenues by an estimated $ 2.9 Billion in 2018-19 and by $ 4.9 Billion in 2020-21. This means less money to spend on repairing state highways, local streets, and mass transit.

Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.

<-- BACK to all propositions
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018elections2018-electionvote 2018voter infomationSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 2
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 2
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
More Politics
Top Stories
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
Naked man arrested in Northwest Fresno on suspicion of burglary
Car goes airborne, crashes into home fences in Fowler
2 men arrested for $26,000 property and equipment theft
Truck flips through air, lands on car in Arizona
Family demands accountability after motorcyclist hits fridge
Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully
Cocaine and assault rifles found after police investigate shooting
Show More
NY Governor: Limo driver not properly licensed in crash that killed 20
New Jersey moves toward free community college
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Illinois coaches arrested for pulling a gun during fight at football game
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
More News