2020 presidential election

San Francisco billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer reconsiders 2020 presidential run

SAN FRANCISCO -- Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer may be reconsidering a bid for the White House.

MORE: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

In January, Steyer told ABC7 News that he decided against running in the 2020 presidential election, but according to Politico, the San Francisco philanthropist and liberal activist held a private conference call with several organizations and his Sacramento office last week to share the news.

Steyer has been an ardent opponent of President Trump's policies and has pumped millions into a campaign to impeach him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopresidential racetom steyerpoliticselectionu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
President Trump's campaign selling pack of plastic straws
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at rally
Trump supporters yell 'Send her back' in attack on congresswomen
Tom Steyer: What to know about 2020 candidate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News