POLITICS

Brown vetoes bill to make abortion drugs available at CA public university clinics

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill by Sen. Connie Leyva that would have required public universities to offer abortion medication.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California won't become the first state to require its public universities to offer abortion medication at campus clinics despite legislative efforts.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation Sunday that called for the move.

The bill was meant to vastly expand access to abortion drugs for college students.

It would have required all 34 University of California and California State University campuses to make medication that induces abortion available at their health centers by 2022.


The public schools now refer students to outside providers.

Brown says in his veto message that the services are already widely available off-campus, making the legislation unnecessary.

Bill sponsor Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, says she will try again under the next governor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry brownabortioncalifornia legislation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News