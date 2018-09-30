Today's #SB320 veto by @JerryBrownGov is a setback to a woman's right to access abortion. I fully plan to reintroduce this bill next session and will not stop until there is #AbortionCareOnCampus! https://t.co/yC1SGL4GaW — Connie Leyva (@SenatorLeyva) October 1, 2018

California won't become the first state to require its public universities to offer abortion medication at campus clinics despite legislative efforts.Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed legislation Sunday that called for the move.The bill was meant to vastly expand access to abortion drugs for college students.It would have required all 34 University of California and California State University campuses to make medication that induces abortion available at their health centers by 2022.The public schools now refer students to outside providers.Brown says in his veto message that the services are already widely available off-campus, making the legislation unnecessary.Bill sponsor Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, says she will try again under the next governor.