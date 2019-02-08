POLITICS

City of Lemoore requests temporary restraining order against councilmember

EMBED </>More Videos

A feud that has been brewing for months in Lemoore has made its way into the court system.

By
A feud that has been brewing for months in Lemoore has made its way into the court system.

Last week, attorneys for the city of Lemoore filed an application for a temporary restraining order against city councilmember Holly Andrade Blair.

According to court documents, Blair has been censured by fellow councilmembers and sent multiple cease-and-desist letters.

But despite those actions, attorneys for the city said she continues to make public remarks that harm the city and endanger public safety.

"Beginning on April 4, 2018, and continuing through the date of this filing, Respondent has engaged in a regular pattern and practice of making public statements adverse and derogatory to specific Lemoore police officers, including but not limited to Police Chief Darrell Smith and Police Commander Margarita Ochoa regarding their performance of their jobs for Petitioner," attorneys state in an application for a temporary restraining order against Blair.

One of the public statements Blair made, according to court documents, was that she was skeptical and fearful of the chief and the department following a series of warnings she received from Lemoore police officers about her driving, including one incident in which she was allegedly speeding in a school zone.

Blair, city attorneys say, also claimed at a council meeting that Commander Ochoa had not investigated an alleged sexual assault at Lemoore High School - which Blair had reported to Ochoa after seeing the allegations on Twitter.

"Petitioner seeks an order enjoining Respondent from all further public statements regarding Smith's and Ochoa's job performance, and directing her instead to use the confidential processes established under State and municipal law and the City's Rules for those purposes," the application states.

The next court date is scheduled for March 1, but a mediation between the two parties will start on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsLemoore
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Porch pirates in Texas could soon face felony charges
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
See which guests Trump is bringing to the State of the Union
More Politics
Top Stories
Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
Police identify man shot and killed by officers in Madera
Fontana police find secret underground chambers hidden under manhole cover
Mendota mourns 12-year-old star athlete killed in accidental shooting
Show More
Yosemite badly hit by winter storm; several services, housing facilities shut down
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
DNA testing company defends decision to allow police to access results
VIDEO: Rat scurries through part of LA City Hall amid typhus issue
More News