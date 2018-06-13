CALIFORNIA

Controversial plan to split California into 3 states makes it on November ballot

EMBED </>More Videos

California's 168-year run of being a single-state could come to an end this November. (KFSN)

California's 168-year run of being a single-state could come to an end this November.

A controversial plan to split the Golden State into three separate states qualified for the November 6th ballot. If a majority of voters who cast ballots agree, the process would begin for the first division of an existing U.S. state since the creation of West Virginia in 1863.

Supporters say the three state proposal would benefit infrastructure, education, and lower taxes.

If passed, the measure would still need congressional approval to move forward.
