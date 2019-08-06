sanctuary cities

Delano becomes first sanctuary city in Kern County

Delano has become the first sanctuary city in Kern County.

The city council passed the measure Monday night with a 4-to-1 vote.

Being a sanctuary city means Delano police will enforce state law but not federal law when it comes to immigration.

However, that does not mean federal authorities can't still arrest undocumented migrants in the city.

Delano's Mayor was the one vote against the measure.

Delano's population is made up of about 30-percent migrants.
