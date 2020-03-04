Early results show Dyer leading Janz in primary election to choose Fresno's next mayor

With 43,489 votes counted, Dyer leads with 58.3% of the vote according to the County of Fresno elections office. Janz is in second with 32.9%, leading Richard B. Renteria, Bill Gates, Floyd D. Harris Jr., Nickolas Wildstar and Brian E. Jefferson.
If one candidate in the Fresno mayoral primary 50% plus one vote or more in the primary, they'll be elected mayor immediately. If not, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.