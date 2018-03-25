MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

How did March for Our Lives crowd size compare to Women's March, inaugurations?

EMBED </>More Videos

See speakers and scenes from March for our Lives rallies around the country. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Massive crowds formed in the nation's capital for Saturday's March for Our Lives event, but exactly how many people turned out for the student-led call for an end to gun violence?

It's hard to say.

When asked for comment, march organizers only cited "reports published by major news organizations [that] put the crowd size at 850,000 people." (ABC is not one of those organizations).


Estimating crowd size is a difficult task, and even numbers produced by various media outlets and analysts vary widely, with some as low as 200,000 and others closer to the march's official estimate. Event organizers had applied for a permit for 500,000 attendees.

The National Park Service used to analyze aerial images of large events and rallies and produce an official crowd size estimate based on how tightly packed the crowd was, according to the Associated Press, but the agency stopped releasing those figures after the Million Man March. Organizer Louis Farrakhan threatened a lawsuit and alleged that racism and white supremacy led the agency to underestimate the crowd size, which varied widely among different sources.

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department also has yet to release any official crowd estimate.

In the absence of an official figure, some other attendance gauges have emerged. WMATA, the local agency in Washington responsible for the city's metro system, reported total ticketed ridership at 558,735 for the entire day, which it said at midday was two-and-a-half times the volume of a normal Saturday.



That figure, of course, also includes riders within the city who weren't traveling to or from the march, and there were demonstrators who don't take Metro to the march.

For comparison, the agency reported daily ridership above 1 million during President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009 and the Women's March on Washington in 2017. The agency also saw ridership in the 800,000s on several days in recent years when there were multiple large-scale events happening in the city, like the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington Nationals and Wizards games and local concerts and conferences, according to the Washington Post.

Authorities in other cities did release firmer March for Our Lives attendance figures, with 175,000 demonstrators turning out in New York, 30,000 in Atlanta and Pittsburgh and 15,000 in Houston and Parkland, Florida, ABC News reported.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Livesparkland school shootingprotestgun controlschool safetygun safetywashington d.c.u.s. & world
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
March for our Lives organizers plan weekend town halls with local lawmakers
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News