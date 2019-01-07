TAXES

IRS workers across the country, in Fresno to rally over government shutdown on Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

IRS workers to rally to end shutdown on Thursday

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Talk in Washington that tax returns would be processed haven't reached the Fresno processing center, where returns and refunds for a dozen western states are handled.

"No, not as far as we are concerned. They (the center) are shutdown, the only thing they've been doing in our submission processing site is opening mail and processing checks people have been sending in for their payments. Other than that there's nothing going on," said Jason Sisk with National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU).

RELATED: 2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite government shutdown

Sisk represents the more than 5,200 union workers in various IRS offices in Fresno. They have received confusing news. Some have been called in to work, then told to go home. And they're all missing a paycheck.

Most employees make between $15 to $20 an hour, missing a paycheck could be a major setback.

"They are in distress because payments are coming due their rent their house payment," Sisk said.

Professional Tax preparers are also in the dark as to the progress of the shutdown, but are urging folks to file their returns

"Come in, file like you normally would, the quicker you file you can protect your identify so nobody else files before you. You are kind of like getting in line, you know when you are going to the grocery store and standing in line. You complete your return, and as soon as the IRS opens, your return will go right through," said Jennifer Hernandez of H&R Block.

Sisk says the usual rush of hiring temporary IRS workers has stopped because employees that do the hiring have been furloughed. He says he doesn't see how anything will get done on time.

IRS workers are planning rallies across the country on Thursday, in Washington D.C. as well as in Fresno at the IRS processing center on Lane Street.

Sisk says despite the President's claim to have the support of furloughed and unpaid workers, he doesn't see it, "That's not true at all. They are the ones not getting paid whether they are able to work or not able to work."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstaxesgovernment shutdownPresident Donald TrumpcongresssenateFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TAXES
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
The cost of law enforcement lip-sync challenges
City of Orange Cove pushes non-profit out of animal shelter
More taxes
POLITICS
Politicians hope for party collaborations under new governor
Gavin Newsom's first actions as governor target health care
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Gavin Newsom's 2-year-old son steals show during inaugural address
More Politics
Top Stories
Hanford Police used photos from party to track down murder suspects
Politicians hope for party collaborations under new governor
Attempted homicide of correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, part of roadway reopened
Kingsburg cracking down on code to restore historic buildings
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
United Airlines changes emotional support animal policies
Show More
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
More News